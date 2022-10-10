Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Minnesota, Fragapane, 7 (Reynoso), 17th minute.
Second Half_2, Minnesota, Gonzalez, 1, 77th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 33rd; Gauld, Vancouver, 90th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Cory Richardson, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
A_19,941.
___
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Julian Gressel, Luis Martins (Cristian Dajome, 73rd), Jake Nerwinski (Leonard Owusu, 62nd), Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Russell Teibert (Lucas Cavallini, 62nd), Pedro Vite (Tosaint Ricketts, 81st); Brian White.
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod (Joseph Rosales, 74th), Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane (Alan Benitez, 79th), Mender Garcia (Jonathan Gonzalez, 58th).