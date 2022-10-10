Montreal 3, Miami 1

|Montreal
First Half_1, Montreal, Mihailovic, 9 (Kone), 5th minute; 2, Montreal, Lappalainen, 3 (Mihailovic), 8th; 3, Montreal, Kamara, 9 (Wanyama), 36th.
Second Half_4, Miami, Waterman, 85th.
Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.
Yellow Cards_Miller, Montreal, 2nd; Piette, Montreal, 25th; Yedlin, Miami, 39th; Lowe, Miami, 40th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chris Elliott, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Montreal_James Pantemis; Gabriele Corbo, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller (Robert Thorkelsson, 56th), Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone, Lassi Lappalainen (Matko Miljevic, 64th), Djordje Mihailovic (Sunusi Ibrahim, 74th), Samuel Piette (Mathieu Choiniere, 56th), Victor Wanyama; Kei Kamara (Mason Toye, 64th).
Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe (Ryan Sailor, 46th), Aime Mabika (Kieran Gibbs, 69th), Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin (Harvey James Neville, 79th); Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor, Indiana Vassilev (Bryce Duke, 46th); Gonzalo Higuain (Emerson Rodriguez, 58th), Ariel Lassiter.