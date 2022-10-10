New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1

New York City FC 1 1 — 2 Atlanta 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Pereira, 8, 9th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Heber, 8 (Pereira), 60th; 3, Atlanta, Gutman, 4 (Almada), 67th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo.

Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City FC, 10th; Araujo, Atlanta, 45th+6; Almada, Atlanta, 64th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 72nd; Sanchez, Atlanta, 81st; Johnson, New York City FC, 83rd; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 85th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Walter Heatherly, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Matthew Conger.

A_43,312.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Alfredo Morales, 65th), Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm, 18th), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Thiago, 68th); Kevin O Toole, Gabriel Pereira (Santiago Rodriguez, 65th), Talles Magno (Heber, 45th+2).

Atlanta_Raul Gudino (Rocco Rios Novo, 46th); Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada, Matheus Rossetto (Marcelino Moreno, 46th), Amar Sejdic (Caleb Wiley, 86th); Luiz Araujo, Dom Dwyer (Josef Martínez, 46th), Brooks Lennon, Edwin Mosquera (Franco Ibarra, 61st).