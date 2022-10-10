Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 20, 4th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Uhre, 13 (Gazdag), 42nd.
Second Half_3, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 21 (penalty kick), 60th; 4, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 22, 63rd.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Michael Bradley, Toronto FC, 29th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 65th; Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, 81st.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Lock, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.
A_19,228.
___
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Lukas MacNaughton (Doneil Henry, 68th), Chris Mavinga, Shane O'Neill, Luca Petrasso (Themi Antonoglou, 63rd); Federico Bernardeschi (Jayden Nelson, 85th), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello (Ayo Akinola, 63rd); Jesus Jimenez (Hugo Mbongue, 68th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Matt Real; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez (Quinn Sullivan, 86th), Jack McGlynn (Alejandro Bedoya, 74th); Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke, 67th).