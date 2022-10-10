Alexa
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

By Associated Press
2022/10/10 05:00
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Philadelphia 2 2 4

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 20, 4th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Uhre, 13 (Gazdag), 42nd.

Second Half_3, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 21 (penalty kick), 60th; 4, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 22, 63rd.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Michael Bradley, Toronto FC, 29th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 65th; Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, 81st.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Lock, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_19,228.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Lukas MacNaughton (Doneil Henry, 68th), Chris Mavinga, Shane O'Neill, Luca Petrasso (Themi Antonoglou, 63rd); Federico Bernardeschi (Jayden Nelson, 85th), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello (Ayo Akinola, 63rd); Jesus Jimenez (Hugo Mbongue, 68th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Matt Real; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez (Quinn Sullivan, 86th), Jack McGlynn (Alejandro Bedoya, 74th); Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke, 67th).