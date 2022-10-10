New York Red Bulls 2, Charlotte FC 0

|Charlotte FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New York Red Bulls
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Manoel, 1, 8th minute.
Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Manoel, 2 (Amaya), 55th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Pablo Sisniega, George Marks; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Afful, Charlotte FC, 40th; Edelman, New York Red Bulls, 83rd; Long, New York Red Bulls, 90th+6.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_23,672.
___
Charlotte FC_Pablo Sisniega; Harrison Afful (Christian Fuchs, 46th), Nathan Byrne (Jan Sobocinski, 74th), Adilson Malanda, Anton Walkes; Derrick Jones (Brandt Bronico, 73rd), Kamil Jozwiak, Nuno Santos; Daniel Rios, Karol Swiderski (Andre Shinyashiki, 58th), Kerwin Vargas (McKinze Gaines, 58th).
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (Kyle Duncan, 80th), John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Hassan Ndam, 90th+1), Daniel Edelman, Luquinhas (Wikelman Carmona, 69th), Lewis Morgan; Elias Manoel (Patryk Klimala, 69th).