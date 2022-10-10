Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/10/10 04:25
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with the team after the they scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the firs...
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) spikes the ball after running in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first ha...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with tight end David Njoku (85) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) after scoring a touchdown against...
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football gam...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes as the Los Angeles Chargers defense looks to pressure him during the first half of an NFL ...
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is congratulated by quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after running in for a touchdown against the ...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski grimaces as he walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angele...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks by an official as he reacts after throwing an interception as he plays against the Los Angeles Char...
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) celebrates with teammates after stopping the Cleveland Browns on a fourth down and getting the bal...
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) hits Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Su...

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with the team after the they scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the firs...

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) spikes the ball after running in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first ha...

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with tight end David Njoku (85) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) after scoring a touchdown against...

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football gam...

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes as the Los Angeles Chargers defense looks to pressure him during the first half of an NFL ...

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is congratulated by quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after running in for a touchdown against the ...

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski grimaces as he walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angele...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks by an official as he reacts after throwing an interception as he plays against the Los Angeles Char...

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) celebrates with teammates after stopping the Cleveland Browns on a fourth down and getting the bal...

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) hits Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Su...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down.

York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to escape with a win Staley tried to give away.

With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left.

Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but the big-legged draft pick from LSU, couldn't convert. He earlier missed a 45-yard attempt.

Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice as San Diego, which came in last in the NFL in rushing, leaned on its ground game to win its second shootout in two seasons with the Browns (2-3).

The teams combined for 908 total yards and 53 first downs.

The most notable defensive play came when Chargers safety Alohi Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass in the end zone with 2:44 left, setting up a confusing finish highlighted by Staley's decision.

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and had a 2-yard TD run.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had 10 catches for 134 yards.

BUGGING OUT

Players on both teams spent pregame warmups swatting away midges, those small, winged insects that swarm along Lake Erie during the spring and fall.

The bugs made a famous appearance at the 2007 baseball playoffs in Cleveland. New York Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain was, ahem, bugged by clusters of midges, which engulfed him and affected his performance on the mound.

ROAD SHOW

With his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game on the road, Williams tied Chad Johnson for the AFC record. The NFL mark is six, shared by three Hall of Famers: Jerry Rice (twice), Calvin Johnson and Michael Irvin.

INJURIES

Chargers: WR Joshua Palmer returned after leaving on the first series with an unspecified injury. ... Starting RT Trey Pipkins III (left knee) also came back after getting rolled up on from behind in the second quarter.

Browns: Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter and was placed in league protocol.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Browns: Host the New England Patriots on Oct. 16.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL