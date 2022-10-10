Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska's Arctic coast

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik, according to damage reports, with a new storm expected to hit the Arctic coast this week.

Water levels dropped by midday Saturday across the region, said Jonathan Chriest, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The system forecasters are tracking is expected to bring elevated surf and strong winds to the Arctic coast Tuesday through Thursday, though water levels and winds weren't expected to be as high as with the last storm, he said Sunday.

There commonly are strong storms in northern and western Alaska between September and December, he said. But the storm that just hit parts of western and northwest Alaska and the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which caused widespread damage in parts of western Alaska last month, were “exceptionally strong” for the areas that each impacted, he said.