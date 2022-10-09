|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|33
|9
|23
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|20
|8
|21
|Tottenham
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|10
|20
|Chelsea
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|10
|16
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|17
|9
|14
|Brighton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|9
|14
|Man United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|14
|12
|Bournemouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|20
|12
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|15
|11
|Liverpool
|7
|2
|4
|1
|18
|9
|10
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|10
|Brentford
|9
|2
|4
|3
|16
|17
|10
|Leeds
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|10
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|10
|8
|West Ham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|9
|7
|Southampton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|17
|7
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|6
|Wolverhampton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|3
|12
|6
|Leicester
|9
|1
|1
|7
|15
|24
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6
|21
|4
___
Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2
Fulham 1, Newcastle 4
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3
Southampton 1, Everton 2
West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 6, Man United 3
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 0
Leicester 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1
Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 5, Brentford 1
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|24
|Norwich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|13
|24
|QPR
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|13
|24
|Burnley
|13
|5
|7
|1
|20
|12
|22
|Reading
|13
|7
|1
|5
|15
|18
|22
|Swansea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|21
|Blackburn
|13
|7
|0
|6
|16
|15
|21
|Preston
|13
|4
|7
|2
|7
|6
|19
|Luton Town
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16
|13
|18
|Cardiff
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|18
|Sunderland
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|13
|17
|Watford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|17
|Millwall
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|17
|17
|Birmingham
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|12
|16
|Stoke
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|16
|Wigan
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|16
|16
|Rotherham
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13
|12
|15
|Bristol City
|13
|4
|3
|6
|20
|21
|15
|Blackpool
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|17
|15
|Hull
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|14
|Middlesbrough
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|18
|13
|West Brom
|13
|1
|8
|4
|17
|18
|11
|Huddersfield
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|19
|11
|Coventry
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|14
|7
___
Blackburn 2, Millwall 1
Blackpool 0, Norwich 1
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Cardiff 1, Burnley 1
Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham 0, Wigan 2
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
Sunderland 0, Preston 0
West Brom 2, Swansea 3
Stoke 0, Watford 4
Bristol City 0, Coventry 0
Luton Town 3, Huddersfield 3
Sheffield United 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 0
Reading 1, Norwich 1
Burnley 1, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Wigan 1
Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0
Rotherham 1, Millwall 1
Watford 1, Swansea 2
Preston 1, West Brom 0
QPR 2, Reading 1
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0
Blackpool 3, Watford 1
Coventry 0, Burnley 1
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2, Preston 3
Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1
Swansea 2, Sunderland 1
West Brom 0, Luton Town 0
Wigan 1, Cardiff 3
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|13
|10
|1
|2
|24
|13
|31
|Ipswich
|13
|9
|3
|1
|27
|11
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|13
|8
|2
|3
|25
|12
|26
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|22
|Barnsley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|12
|20
|Bolton
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|8
|20
|Peterborough
|12
|6
|1
|5
|21
|13
|19
|Exeter
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|12
|18
|Shrewsbury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|14
|18
|Derby
|11
|5
|2
|4
|12
|11
|17
|Fleetwood Town
|12
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|16
|16
|Cambridge United
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|23
|16
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|15
|Lincoln
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|16
|14
|Wycombe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|16
|14
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|14
|Charlton
|12
|2
|7
|3
|15
|15
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|23
|12
|Oxford United
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|11
|Forest Green
|12
|3
|2
|7
|11
|25
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12
|16
|10
|Burton Albion
|13
|2
|2
|9
|15
|28
|8
|Morecambe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|9
|23
|7
___
Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1
Bolton 2, Lincoln 0
Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 0, Derby 2
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0
Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3
Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 0
Ipswich 3, Cambridge United 0
Plymouth 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Barnsley 0, Exeter 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1
Derby 1, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 1, Bolton 0
Lincoln 0, Charlton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1
Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Stevenage
|13
|10
|1
|2
|19
|10
|31
|Leyton Orient
|12
|9
|2
|1
|20
|7
|29
|Northampton
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|26
|Salford
|12
|7
|3
|2
|17
|9
|24
|Mansfield Town
|12
|7
|2
|3
|19
|12
|23
|Bradford
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|11
|21
|Carlisle
|12
|5
|6
|1
|16
|11
|21
|Doncaster
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|16
|21
|Barrow
|12
|7
|0
|5
|15
|13
|21
|Swindon
|13
|5
|5
|3
|14
|13
|20
|Grimsby Town
|12
|5
|4
|3
|14
|10
|19
|Tranmere
|12
|6
|1
|5
|13
|9
|19
|Crewe
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|12
|17
|Walsall
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|12
|16
|Sutton United
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|17
|14
|Stockport County
|12
|3
|3
|6
|13
|16
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|19
|12
|Newport County
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|17
|11
|Gillingham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|4
|12
|11
|Colchester
|12
|2
|3
|7
|10
|17
|9
|Hartlepool
|13
|1
|6
|6
|11
|23
|9
|Harrogate Town
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|16
|8
|Rochdale
|12
|2