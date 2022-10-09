NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|114
|58
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|101
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|98
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|67
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|101
|Houston
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|73
|93
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|95
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|90
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|71
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|107
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|101
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|68
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|96
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|69
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|80
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|77
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|140
|141
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|70
|94
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|46
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|115
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.