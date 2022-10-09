NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Nashville 3, San Jose 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago 0
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3
Vegas 5, Arizona 1
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
New Jersey 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.