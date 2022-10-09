Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/09 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Nashville 3, San Jose 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 0

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.