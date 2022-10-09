All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Nashville 3, San Jose 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 0

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.