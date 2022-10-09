Taiwan’s Xinhua Fruit & Vegetable Market attracts over 100,000 visitors since opening Sept. 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan Xinhua Fruit and Vegetable Market, with its distinctive wave-shaped roof, has attracted more than 100,000 visitors since opening for trial operation on Sept. 16.

The Tainan City Government is banking on the new market to become not only a fruit and vegetable wholesale market but also a tourist magnet.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) inspected the various hardware and software facilities at the market, shot a promotional video, and helped vendors sell agricultural products including bananas and avocados, CNA reported.

During a media interview on Sunday, the mayor said that after the building of the new market was complete, the beautiful scenic lookout area on the rooftop of the new building has attracted crowds and that his Sunday visit bears testimony to its future success.

According to the mayor, the market on the first floor is worth visiting, where tourists can not only shop and buy fruits and vegetables but can also dine and rest in the food area.

Tainan Bureau of Agriculture Deputy Director-General Lee Chien-yu (李建裕) said that the Xinhua Fruit and Vegetable Market is half a century old and that the new market has been relocated to a new site as the old site had limited space and was too close to schools and residential areas, per CNA.



Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che visits Xinhua Fruit and Vegetable Market on Oct. 9, 2022. (CNA photo)



Xinhua Fruit and Vegetable Market. (Facebook, The Urbanists Collaborative 都市里人規劃設計有限公司 photo)