Iran protests: Germany's top diplomat says regime on 'wrong side of history'

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday she would ensure the European Union imposes entry bans on individuals who are responsible for cracking down on protesters in Iran.

Baerbock made the comments to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding the EU would also freeze their assets in the bloc.

Baerbock criticized Iranian authorities, saying "anyone who beats up women and girls in the streets, abducts people who want nothing more to live freely … is on the wrong side of history."

Baerbock had earlier called on the Iranian leadership to pay heed to protesters' demands since they were demanding basic rights.

Meanwhile, Iran's political leadership held a crisis meeting Sunday as protests against the death of Mahsa Amini gathered momentum.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the speaker of the parliament and the head of judiciary attended the meeting, Iran's presidential office said.

2 killed as protests continue

The crisis meeting came after at least two protesters were killed Saturday.

Iranians have been protesting for weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in September. Amini was detained by the country's morality police for the way she was dressed.

Her death has sparked an unprecedented wave of protests in Iran, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years.

Women have removed their veils in defiance of the conservative establishment, with crowds calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Hackers briefly take over 9 p.m. news

Additionally, Iran's state-run broadcaster was hacked Saturday night.

A mask first appeared on the screen, followed by a photo of Ayatollah Khamenei with flames around him.

"The blood of our youths is on your hands," read a message on screen.

The group that claimed it, Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), also added a message on the top of the screen: "Join us and rise up."

They added an image of Amini and three others who had been killed in the unrest over the last few weeks.

Questions over Amini's cause of death

A state coroner's report earlier this week said Amini's death was not caused by any blow to the head and limbs. It did not say whether she suffered any injuries.

The report linked Amini's death to pre-existing medical conditions, according to state media reports.

Amini's father said she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.

rm/wd (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.