Taiwan National Day Gala in Taoyuan, free entry to Double Ten celebration on Sunday evening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's National Day Gala will be held at the Taoyuan Sunlight Arena next to Taoyuan Airport MRT Linghang Station (A17) from 17:30 on Sunday (Oct 9).

The public can enter freely and is recommended to take the Taoyuan Airport MRT to the venue, according to a press release issued by Taoyuan City’s Department of Tourism.

Attendants will be welcomed by music performed by the local Longtan Philharmonic Orchestra, and the gala will be opened by the energetic Indigenous folk dances by the local Yuan Ling Artist Dance Company.

The gala will also feature performances by Chen Mei-feng (陳美鳳), Lotus Wang (王彩樺), Henry Hsu (許富凱), Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), and other singers and bands. The public will be free to enter the venue from 4:30 p.m.

The roads in the Taoyuan Sunlight Arena area will be subject to traffic control, and general vehicles are prohibited from entering. The public is recommended to take buses to Taoyuan HSR Station, then transfer to Taoyuan Airport MRT to Linghang Station (A17) to attend the gala. People who drive should park their vehicles in the temporary parking lot in front of the Taoyuan HSR Station, and then transfer to the free shuttle bus to the venue, per the release.