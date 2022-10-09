Alexa
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave

President Lee considered key figure in Taiwan-Japan friendship

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/09 17:32
Japan National Diet delegation pays respects to former President Lee Teng-hui. (Lee Teng-hui Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese National Diet delegation led by Furuya Keiji, chair of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, paid their respects to the late former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at the Wu Chih-shan Military Cemetery in New Taipei City on (Oct. 9).

Furuya said visiting Lee’s grave was very important for the group because he was known as “Mr. Democracy” and an important figure in deepening the Taiwan-Japan friendship. This was the first time many of the delegation members had come to Lee’s burial place, which they felt was an honor, CNA reported.

Lee An-ni (李安妮), chairman of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation, was unable to greet the delegation in person but penned a letter, which was presented by the foundation’s executive director, Cheng Mu-chun (鄭睦群). Lee told the group that Taiwan was under authoritarian rule after WWII, so the Double Ten Day celebrations in the past were not acceptable to the Taiwanese and were even regarded as another form of oppression, per CNA.

Lee said that after Taiwan went through the process of democratization and "Taiwanization", even the "Republic of China," which was once regarded as a foreign regime, gradually became the "Republic of China Taiwan.” Thus, more Taiwanese are willing to commemorate Double Ten, she said, adding that Taiwan is now more united than before.

The 19-member delegation consisting of members from both the House of Councilors and House of Representatives, arrived on Saturday (Oct. 9) to attend Taiwan’s Double Ten Day celebration.
Taiwan
Japan
Taiwan-Japan relations
Lee Teng-hui
Furuya Keiji

