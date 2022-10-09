South Africa wins toss and bats vs India in 2nd ODI

RANCHI, India (AP) — South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against India on Sunday.

The Proteas won the first ODI by nine runs and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the match and Keshav Maharaj is leading South Africa in his place. Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is also ruled out. Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are the two replacements.

India has also made two changes. Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been left out. Spin allrounders Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed come into the side. Ahmed makes his ODI debut for India.

Sundar has replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the India squad. Chahar was ruled out of this series owing to a stiff back.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

