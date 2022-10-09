Taipei's envoy in Kuala Lumpur celebrates Taiwan-Malaysia ties ahead of National Holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Representative in Malaysia Anne Hung (洪慧珠) recently spoke at a banquet event in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate Taiwan’s Double Ten National Holiday with over 800 guests.

Speaking before dignitaries and many friends of Taiwan at the Marriot in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 5, Hung emphasized that Taiwan is committed to safeguarding its national sovereignty, and that Taiwan will never succumb to outside pressure, reported CNA.

The representative to Malaysia told guests at the celebration that Taiwan remains committed to working with like-minded democratic countries to defend and strengthen the rules-based international order. She also highlighted Taiwan’s continued economic growth in recent years despite many regional and global challenges.

Hung also expressed gratitude on behalf of Taiwan for the close friendship that Taiwan and Malaysia have cultivated over the years. She noted that among ASEAN nations, Malaysia has been the largest source of students and tourists to Taiwan, reports CNA.

Since Taiwan will soon relax quarantine measures from mid-October, Hung extended an invitation and shared her hope that many Malaysians will soon visit Taiwan again. She hopes that Malaysian tourists and businessmen visiting Taiwan will increase exchanges and strengthen the bond between the two nations.