Democratic Progressive Party blasts Musk's proposal for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Elon Musk's comment not only infringes national sovereignty but also harms democracy, Democratic Progressive Party Spokesperson Huang Tsai-lin (黃彩玲) said on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the business magnate’s proposal that Taiwan be made into a “special administrative zone.”

Huang said Musk does not condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) misconduct, but he instead “caters to the threat of the aggressor by sacrificing Taiwan’s independence, completely ignoring the limitless ambitions of authoritarian rulers,” per CNA.

“Such a proposal would only repeat the mistake of ‘appeasement’ of the pre-World War II era,"

she added.

The CCP’s series of actions in recent years include conducting military exercises around Taiwan after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, establishing a military base in the South China Sea to expand its sphere of influence, and influencing the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other international organizations.

Huang said the actions of the CCP threaten global and regional peace and stability and have caused the U.S., E.U., and other nations to pay more attention to such behavior and jointly condemn them. The tension in the Taiwan Strait is entirely caused by the CCP’s desire to unilaterally change the status quo.

China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) called Musk’s proposal an “inappropriate statement” and said Taiwan affairs are "China's domestic politics."