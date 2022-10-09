Kaohsiung draws huge crowds on Taiwan's National Holiday weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung was a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, with the Taiwan Design Expo 2022 drawing over 470,000 attendees. Nearby, the public trial of the Kaohsiung Light Rail also drew over 40,000 commuters in a single day on Saturday (Oct. 8).

The Taiwan Design Expo in Kaohsiung opened at the end of September and will run until Oct. 23. In addition to the 10 major exhibitions being held at the Taiwan Design Expo, there is also a popular market area, along with food stalls.

Saturday (Oct. 8) also marked the first day of the “2022 Chill! Beer Party” (嬉啤派對) and market at Kaohsiung's Pier-2, a series of weekend musical performances and food and drink stalls. The Chill! Beer Party was held in partnership with the Taiwan Design Expo, and in addition to the event this weekend, the event also spans the weekends of Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23.

In a Sunday press release reported by CNA, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that the number of commuters on the Kaohsiung Light Rail in comparison to previous days doubled over the 10/10 National Holiday weekend.

The Kaohsiung Light Rail recently opened five new stations to the public for a trial operation run that began last Wednesday (Oct. 5), giving commuters a chance to explore the stations between the TRA Museum of Fine Arts (C20) and the Heart of the Love River (C24), with one section that runs through the scenic forest tunnel nicknamed the Totoro Tunnel.

Mayor Chen also noted that the number of people using the city’s MRT reached its second highest point this year, second only to the Lunar New Year Holiday. The press release emphasized that Kaohsiung is full of vitality as Taiwanese people celebrate their national holiday.

For those interested in seeing the 2022 Taiwan Design Expo for themselves, it will run until Oct. 23 and visitor information is available on the official website. The City of Kaohsiung has also deployed a special fleet of electric shuttle buses that will serve commenters headed to the expo between 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Kaohsiung welcomes visitors from near and far to enjoy events happening throughout the city during the month of October.