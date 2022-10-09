Allen throws 3 TDs, Tarleton holds off Southern Utah 42-40

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Beau Allen threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, Donovan Banks returned an interception for a score in the fourth quarter, and Tarleton held off Southern Utah for a 42-40 victory on Saturday night.

Banks' pick-6 stretched the Texans' lead to 42-27 with 4:07 remaining.

Justin Miller threw an 18-yard pass to Steve Jenkins for Southern Utah with 2:34 left. The Thunderbirds then forced a three-and-out before Isaiah Williams' 3-yard touchdown run capped a 59-yard drive with 33 seconds to play, but Miller's pass was intercepted on the 2-point conversion attempt.

Allen was 15-of-34 passing and threw a pair of touchdown passes from 48 yards and a 67-yarder.

Darius Cooper made three catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Tarleton (4-1, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Antwoine Ware added three receptions for 101 yards.

Miller was 32-of-46 passing for 383 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Wooden and Jenkins combined for 11 catches and 210 yards for Southern Utah (3-3, 1-1).

