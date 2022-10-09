Taiwan reports 44,457 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 9) announced 44,565 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 44,457 were local and 108 were imported, as well as 62 deaths.

The local cases included 20,487 males and 23,951 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 19 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 213 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 62 reported deaths, 27 were male and 35 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Fifty-eight had a history of chronic illness and 44 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Aug. 27 and Oct. 6 and died between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6.

The imported cases included 59 males and 49 females. They ranged in age from 10 to 80 and arrived between Sept. 8 and Saturday (Oct. 8). Four arrived from China; two from Singapore; and one each from the U.S., Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 6,871,538 cases of COVID-19, including 35,418 imported, while 11,527 people have succumbed to the disease.