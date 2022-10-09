Tourist's road rage leads to unrest, angry crowd on Taiwan's Lanyu Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A dispute between two drivers on Saturday (Oct. 8) led to a large public disturbance and a brawl on Taiwan’s Lanyu Island (蘭嶼), also known as Orchid Island.

According to an LTN report, a tourist on the island, surnamed Jian (簡), had an argument with a local driver, surnamed Shi (施), on one of the island’s main roadways around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. During their altercation, Jian allegedly threatened Shi with a knife.

Shi alerted his friends and family to the incident. Later that evening, Jian and his friends were eating at a barbeque restaurant near the Fisherman’s Wharf (漁人漁港) when acquaintances of Shi noticed them.

This led to a massive crowd of over 100 people gathering outside in search of Jian and his friends. A fight ensued between the two groups, with some locals brandishing weapons and causing a scene at the barbeque restaurant. CNA shared a video of the incident.

Jian reportedly escaped the crowd’s fury, but one of his friends, surnamed Huang (黃), was allegedly beaten by members of the local group and suffered minor injuries to his feet.

The local police were concerned by the size of the crowd and the possibility of violence. UDN reports that they alerted nearby Taitung, which dispatched 20 officers to the island to help disperse the crowd in the early morning.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), it was reported that six people were arrested for their roles in the incident. That included Jian, Shi, and four others who were not identified. UDN reported that Jian was escorted back to Taitung on Sunday afternoon, where he will be questioned at the Taitung Prosecutor’s Office.

Some reports suggest that the incident may be related to the sale of drugs and gang activity. However, those rumors have not been confirmed.