NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 27 14 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 Ottawa 8 5 3 0 10 28 30 2-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 15 18 3-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 16 14 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 20 22 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Florida 6 2 4 0 4 14 23 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 5 1 4 0 2 9 19 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Montreal 8 0 6 2 2 18 31 0-5-0 0-1-2 0-4-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 14 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Columbus 8 4 2 2 10 26 22 4-0-0 0-2-2 2-1-2 Washington 6 4 1 1 9 17 12 2-0-1 2-1-0 2-1-0 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 16 15 3-0-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 6 3 3 0 6 17 19 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 3 1 5 15 18 1-2-0 1-1-1 2-2-0 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16 1-1-1 0-3-0 0-2-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 7 6 1 0 12 27 12 3-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0 St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 29 21 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 Winnipeg 6 4 1 1 9 21 16 2-0-1 2-1-0 0-0-0 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18 2-1-0 1-1-1 2-1-1 Dallas 7 2 5 0 4 14 24 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 Chicago 6 1 5 0 2 6 22 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 14 28 0-2-0 0-4-1 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 25 20 4-0-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Vegas 7 4 2 1 9 27 21 3-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Seattle 6 4 2 0 8 18 12 3-0-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Anaheim 7 4 3 0 8 23 21 3-0-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 19 18 3-1-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 Los Angeles 7 3 3 1 7 21 22 2-2-0 1-1-1 3-3-1 Vancouver 7 2 3 2 6 16 26 2-0-2 0-3-0 1-3-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.