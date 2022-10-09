NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|27
|14
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|Ottawa
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|30
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|18
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|14
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|20
|22
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Florida
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|14
|23
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|9
|19
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|8
|0
|6
|2
|2
|18
|31
|0-5-0
|0-1-2
|0-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|20
|14
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Columbus
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|26
|22
|4-0-0
|0-2-2
|2-1-2
|Washington
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|17
|12
|2-0-1
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|24
|11
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|16
|15
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|19
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|18
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|16
|1-1-1
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|27
|12
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|6-1-0
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|29
|21
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|16
|2-0-1
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|18
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-1-1
|Dallas
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|14
|24
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|Chicago
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|22
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|Arizona
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|14
|28
|0-2-0
|0-4-1
|0-1-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|20
|4-0-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Vegas
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|21
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Seattle
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|12
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|Anaheim
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|21
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Calgary
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|19
|18
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|22
|2-2-0
|1-1-1
|3-3-1
|Vancouver
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|16
|26
|2-0-2
|0-3-0
|1-3-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.