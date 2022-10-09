Angry customer in New Taipei smashes KTV storefront with dump truck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the early morning hours of Sunday (Oct. 9), an angry customer at a small KTV bar in New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District deliberately backed a large dump truck into the business, damaging the storefront and several scooters.

The driver, a 31-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳), was drinking alone at the KTV bar. He argued with other customers before he left, only to return moments later to deliberately drive the rear end of his work truck into the storefront.

According to reports, Wu was angered by a large group of customers for being noisy. When Wu went to the counter to settle his bill, he decided to exchange money for several NT$100 bills, which he threw onto the floor of the eatery, sparking further confrontation with the other customers.

The shopkeeper tried to mediate between Wu and the others for almost 30 minutes, reports UDN. During this time, Wu boasted that he was connected to high level officials in the New Taipei City government and threatened to come and destroy the eatery himself.

Hoping to avoid trouble, the shopkeeper urged the other customers to leave and quickly closed the business for the night. At approximately 12:35 a.m., Wu returned in the truck.

LTN reports that he first backed the truck into the address next door several times, damaging a Taipower transformer box. After recognizing his mistake, he struck the eatery’s storefront a single time. In total, Wu damaged five scooters, the eatery’s sign, a transformer box, as well as the metal security grate in front of the business.

Wu continued to yell and curse at the crowd that gathered and was arrested on site shortly after the incident. He was charged with public endangerment and damaging property. Police found Wu had a blood alcohol level of 1.2 mg per liter, reports UDN.

Photo of the damaged scooters and storefront. (CNA photo)