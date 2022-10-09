World Cup Taiwan 2022 draws football fans from local, foreign communities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The two-day Taiwan World Cup 2022 opened on Saturday (Oct. 8) at Fu Jen Catholic University’s football stadium, and featured 18 teams with players from 12 countries battling for first place in both men's and women's tournaments.

During the opening ceremony, Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn, whose embassy is the host of this year’s world cup competition, said, “The embassy is particularly proud to be the host for the realization of this edition, which, like every year, invites Taiwanese and foreigners to discover the fascinating world of football and the gastronomic culture of different cultures."

“Whether they are from countries in Latin America, (the) Caribbean, North America, Europe, or Africa, all the teams will proudly represent their national colors by bringing heat to the lawns of Fu Jen Catholic university,” he added.

Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association (TDDA) President Chiayo Kuo (郭家佑) said that the football event is meant to “give the foreign community in Taiwan a memory that can make our friendship grow, and a memory that makes them feel at home, and a memory they can take back home.”

“With the help of football and digital means like this, we hope to help Taiwan make more friends in the world,” she said.

There are 12 men's teams and six women's teams consisting of players from Taiwan, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Spain, Nicaragua, Belize, Paraguay, the U.S., Eswatini, Saint Lucia, and Italy.

The first day of the competition featured 18 matches from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the second day, Oct. 9, will have 16 matches in the same time frame. Each game is 40 minutes long for men and 20 minutes for women.

In addition to the games, there are food stalls that offer local delicacies from Peru, Italy, Honduras, El Salvador, Germany, Turkey, Guatemala, Mexico, and Belize.

World Cup Taiwan 2022 is organized by TDDA, the Taiwan Football Development Association, and Honduran national Fernando Herrera Ramos.

The tournament is being broadcast on Sportcast, ETtoday, and PTS, as well as in Honduras and Paraguay. Football fans can also watch the livestream on TDDA’s Facebook page.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)