Saylors runs for 3 TDs in ETSU's 44-21 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jacob Saylors ran for a career-tying three touchdowns and East Tennessee State defeated VMI 44-21 on Saturday for the Buccaneers' first Southern Conference win of the season.

Saylors came in ranked fourth nationally in rushing with 570 yards and added 178 on 29 carries to that total, including scoring runs of 48 and 21 yards in the first quarter for a lead the Buccaneers (3-3, 1-3) would keep.

Tyler Keltner added two of his three field goals and Tyler Riddell passed 32 yards to Einaj Carter for a touchdown in the second quarter and a 27-7 halftime lead. ETSU finished the half scoring on its final four possessions, 10 points coming after two interceptions.

VMI's Seth Morgan threw for 207 yards and a score but was intercepted twice. A strip-sack resulted in a late ETSU touchdown on the fumble return by Rodney Wright. The Keydets (1-4, 0-2) have 14 turnovers through five games.

Leroy Thomas had a rushing and a receiving touchdown and Korey Bridy ran for another VMI score.

