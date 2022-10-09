Bryant drubs DII-member S. Connecticut St. 56-10

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Bryant beat Division II-level Southern Connecticut State 56-10 on Saturday.

Bryant (2-4) backup Gage Moloney came on in relief of Eckhaus and threw for two touchdowns on 6-for-7 passing. Eckhaus — who was 25 of 35 — and Moloney completed passes to 11-different receivers.

Anthony Frederick caught five passes and tallied 111 yards receiving with a touchdown and Gary Cooper caught two scores for the Bulldogs. Bryant outgained Southern Connecticut 623-286 in total yardage.

Marc Reali threw for 207 yards for the Owls.

It was the 11th meeting between the two teams but the first time since 2009. The Bulldogs and Owls were Northeast-10 foes from 2001-2007, with the Owls winning six of those meetings. Bryant and SCSU met in the 2007 NCAA Division II playoffs, Bryant’s final game as a DII program.

