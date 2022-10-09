Chiefs' Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes' top weapons questionable for Kansas City's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including the sprained ankle that is threatening to keep kicker Harrison Butker out for the fourth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has not yet ruled Butker out, though it appears that fill-in kicker Matthew Wright will get the call for the AFC West matchup with the Raiders.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, who has missed two games with a calf injury, was limited in practice and could return on Monday night. Right guard Trey Smith, who is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, also was limited.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been logging full practices after dealing with a hamstring injury since the opener.

