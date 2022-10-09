English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Bournemouth: Philip Billing (68), Ryan Christie (71).
Leicester: Patson Daka (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
Chelsea: Kai Havertz (45), Christian Pulisic (54), Armando Broja (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City: Joao Cancelo (20), Phil Foden (32), Riyad Mahrez (49), Erling Haaland (65).
Halftime: 2-0.
Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes (21, 56), Jacob Murphy (28), Miguel Almiron (82), Ethan Pinnock (90).
Brentford: Ivan Toney (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
Birmingham: Auston Trusty (3, 43), Dion Sanderson (75).
Halftime: 2-0.
Blackburn: Ben Brereton (21, 63), Sammie Szmodics (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Blackpool: Gary Madine (10), Jerry Yates (81, 85).
Watford: Imran Louza (29).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burnley: Nathan Tella (39).
Halftime: 0-1.
Millwall: Zian Flemming (5, 49).
Halftime: 1-0.
Norwich: Josh Sargent (2), Gabriel (76).
Preston: Emil Riis (25, 51), Troy Parrott (80).
Halftime: 1-1.
Stoke: Ben Wilmot (4), Phil Jagielka (45), Liam Delap (90).
Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster (28).
Halftime: 2-1.
Swansea: Oliver Cooper (14), Harry Darling (45).
Sunderland: Jack Clarke (51).
Halftime: 2-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan: Charlie Wyke (83).
Cardiff: Callum Robinson (7), Sheyi Ojo (65), Ryan Wintle (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Exeter: Jay Stansfield (1, 48).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bristol Rovers: Greg Taylor (17), Josh Coburn (56).
Cambridge United: Joe Ironside (35).
Halftime: 1-1.
Derby: James Collins (5).
Port Vale: Ellis Harrison (55), James Wilson (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
Forest Green: Connor Wickham (32).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Morecambe: Kieran Phillips (34).
Ipswich: George Edmundson (54), Lee Evans (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (47).
Burton Albion: Victor Adeboyejo (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Plymouth: Niall Ennis (24), Sam Cosgrove (63), Ryan Hardie (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Portsmouth: Josh Koroma (7).
Fleetwood Town: Carlos Mendes Gomes (15).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (3), Barry Bannan (83), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (85).
Halftime: 1-0.
Shrewsbury: Tom Bayliss (24), Jordan Shipley (45).
Milton Keynes Dons: Zak Jules (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
Mansfield Town: Jordan Bowery (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stockport County: Paddy Madden (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
Colchester: Kwesi Appiah (8), Frank Nouble (37).
Harrogate Town: Alex Pattison (57).
Halftime: 2-0.
Crewe: Daniel Agyei (19).
Gillingham: Scott Kashket (12).
Halftime: 1-1.
Doncaster: Harrison Biggins (76).
Leyton Orient: Paul Smyth (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
Grimsby Town: Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (4), Gavan Holohan (52), Ryan Taylor (85).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hartlepool: Alex Lacey (43).
Carlisle: Owen Moxon (53), Omari Patrick (75, 82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rochdale: James Ball (5).
Halftime: 0-1.
Salford: Ethan Gaibraith (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stevenage: Jordan Roberts (11, 60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (19), Paul Lewis (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
Walsall: Isaac Hutchinson (5), Danny Johnson (50), Tom Knowles (90).
AFC Wimbledon: Ryley Towler (21).
Halftime: 1-1.
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (19).
Southend: No Name (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Altrincham: No Name (45, 49, 66, 87).
Dorking Wanderers: No Name (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bromley: No Name (72).
Gateshead FC: No Name (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eastleigh: No Name (45, 90).
Chesterfield: No Name (50).
Halftime: 1-0.
Maidenhead United: No Name (74).
Oldham: No Name (34).
Halftime: 0-1.
Maidstone United FC: No Name (90).
Halifax Town: No Name (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Scunthorpe: No Name (8, 10, 29).
Aldershot: No Name (2, 48, 58).
Halftime: 3-1.
Wealdstone: No Name (80).
Boreham Wood: No Name (53, 60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Woking: No Name (30, 87).
Notts County: No Name (9, 14, 43).
Halftime: 1-3.
Wrexham: No Name (8, 35, 37, 53, 55, 58, 64).
Barnet: No Name (28, 31, 51, 75, 84).
Halftime: 3-2.
Yeovil: No Name (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
York City FC: No Name (71).
Halftime: 0-0.