NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115

___

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.