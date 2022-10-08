US chairwoman Eddit Bernice Johnson, Japanese lawmakers visit Taiwan ahead of National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. and Japanese lawmakers are visiting Taiwan to take part in its National Day celebrations and meet their counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern.

After a three-year hiatus, 19 Japanese lawmakers from the All-Party Parliamentary Group of the Japanese Diet are set to arrive in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 8). The delegation will attend the National Day celebrations, including a parade and ceremony in front of the Presidential Office on Oct. 10.

They will meet Legislative Speaker Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃), and visit the final resting place of Taiwan's first popularly elected President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), on the outskirts of Taipei, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

Furuya Keiji, chairman of the group and a political heavyweight, is a long-time supporter of Taiwan and reiterated multiple times in Taiwanese Hokkien that, "A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency," during his visit to Taiwan two months ago.

Meanwhile, the eighth delegation from the U.S. so far in 2022, is set to arrive in Taipei the next day (Oct. 9). Eddit Bernice Johnson, chairwoman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, is expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳), and top officials of the Hsinchu-based National Space Organization during her four-day trip in Taiwan.

They will exchange views on science, aerospace, and technology for potential collaboration opportunities between the two countries.

It is not the congresswoman's first visit to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). She also helped initiate bills supporting Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), among other pro-Taiwan bills.