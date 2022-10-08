Alexa
Falling rock smashes into family’s car on east Taiwan freeway

Series of small-scale landsides, rockfalls reported along freeway in past days

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/08 17:09
A falling rock hit a passing car head-on on Provincial Highway 9. (Facebook, Suhua Highway photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After days of torrential rain that have caused rockfalls and landslides in Taiwan’s eastern counties, a car carrying a family of four was hit by a boulder on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 8).

According to the Facebook page “Suhua Highway” (以蘇花公路即時路況為主的平台), the incident occurred along Provincial Highway 9 at the 117 kilometer marker, just 300 meters from Xinao Tunnel. A photo shared by the page showed a white vehicle with a destroyed windshield and deformed roof, showing where the rock had smashed through.

China Times reported that a man and a woman sitting in the front seats were injured. The male driver suffered abrasions to his arm while the female passenger was hurt in the head, though she remained conscious. Two children were unharmed in the backseat.

The four were sent to the hospital for treatment after the Yilan County fire department arrived to rescue them from the car. CNA cited the Directorate General of Highways as saying the vehicle hit by the rockfall had been moved to the side of the road and traffic is flowing normally.

Within a 24-hour period, the Suhua Highway Facebook page posted about nine other incidents along Provincial Highway 9, which ranged from road closures, fallen trees, rockfalls, to mudflows. As heavy rains brought by northeasterly winds are expected to continue in east Taiwan in the next few days, travelers in the area should exercise caution when driving in the mountains.
rockfall
Provincial Highway 9
Yilan
Hualien
rain

