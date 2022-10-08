‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s National Day approaches, Chiayi County Government has been urging the public to visit the newly opened Chateau de Jourdeness, in addition to enjoying the fireworks show at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.

In a press release, the county’s Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said Chiayi County Government has been preparing for the National Day fireworks show for more than six months, as it has been 18 years since it was last held. He added the Chateau de Jourdeness, which opened for a test run on Saturday (Oct. 1), has quickly become a hot topic in Taiwan, with its fountains, Baroque verandas, and ornate ceilings — akin to those of the Palace of Versailles.

The new attraction has been so popular that local residents have reported difficulty registering for a chance to visit due to tickets selling out. The Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau had to make arrangements for the Chateau de Jurdeness to admit an additional 2,000 local visitors a day between Thursday (Oct. 6) and Monday (Oct. 10).

Anyone with a national identification card number starting with the letter Q, which represents Chiayi County, will be able to visit at the cost of just NT$100 (US$3.15).

Chiayi County Government highlighted the Chateau de Jourdeness’ convenient location, which is a less-than-30 minute-drive from Xingang, Minxiong, and Dalin Old Street. With additional promotional programs such as a gastronomy-themed video competition and the “Chiayi County Fun Card” featuring discounts for attraction tickets, transportation, activities, food, and souvenirs, the county is hoping to make the most of National Day weekend tourism.



A night view of Chateau de Jourdeness. (Chiayi County Government photo)



The chateau's interior. (Chiayi County Government photo)



A view of the chateau's grounds. (Facebook, Weng Chang-liang photo)