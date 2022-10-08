Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run

New tourist attraction in Chiayi County, Chateau de Jourdeness wows visitors

  119
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/08 15:48
The newly opened Chateau de Jourdeness in Chiayi County has quickly become a hot topic in Taiwan. (Facebook, Weng Chang-liang photo)

The newly opened Chateau de Jourdeness in Chiayi County has quickly become a hot topic in Taiwan. (Facebook, Weng Chang-liang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s National Day approaches, Chiayi County Government has been urging the public to visit the newly opened Chateau de Jourdeness, in addition to enjoying the fireworks show at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.

In a press release, the county’s Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said Chiayi County Government has been preparing for the National Day fireworks show for more than six months, as it has been 18 years since it was last held. He added the Chateau de Jourdeness, which opened for a test run on Saturday (Oct. 1), has quickly become a hot topic in Taiwan, with its fountains, Baroque verandas, and ornate ceilings — akin to those of the Palace of Versailles.

The new attraction has been so popular that local residents have reported difficulty registering for a chance to visit due to tickets selling out. The Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau had to make arrangements for the Chateau de Jurdeness to admit an additional 2,000 local visitors a day between Thursday (Oct. 6) and Monday (Oct. 10).

Anyone with a national identification card number starting with the letter Q, which represents Chiayi County, will be able to visit at the cost of just NT$100 (US$3.15).

Chiayi County Government highlighted the Chateau de Jourdeness’ convenient location, which is a less-than-30 minute-drive from Xingang, Minxiong, and Dalin Old Street. With additional promotional programs such as a gastronomy-themed video competition and the “Chiayi County Fun Card” featuring discounts for attraction tickets, transportation, activities, food, and souvenirs, the county is hoping to make the most of National Day weekend tourism.

‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
A night view of Chateau de Jourdeness. (Chiayi County Government photo)

‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
The chateau's interior. (Chiayi County Government photo)

‘Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles’ opens for trial run
A view of the chateau's grounds. (Facebook, Weng Chang-liang photo)
Chiayi
Chateau de Jourdeness
National Day
Double Ten Day
tourism
travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
2022/10/07 16:30
US officials send best wishes to Taiwan at National Day event in Washington
US officials send best wishes to Taiwan at National Day event in Washington
2022/10/06 16:27
Taiwan considers adding direct flights to Prague
Taiwan considers adding direct flights to Prague
2022/10/06 16:04
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's Double Ten is synonymous with freedom and democracy
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's Double Ten is synonymous with freedom and democracy
2022/10/06 12:30
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
2022/10/06 11:15