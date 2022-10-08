Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates US$300,000 to help Florida rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Donation to Florida Disaster Fund received by state’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/08 14:50
Debris from Hurricane Ian covers Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Debris from Hurricane Ian covers Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 6) made a US$300,000 donation to Florida after the U.S. state suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Ian.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote that the Taiwan government decided to make the donation in light of the severe floods that destroyed houses, roads, and bridges and killed over 100 people.

The donation was announced and made by Chi Chin-yao (紀欽耀), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, on behalf of Taiwan, and accepted by Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez. The funds were deposited into the Florida Disaster Fund account, which the state had opened.

Nunez was cited as thanking the Taiwan government and people for their kindness. She highlighted the partnership shared between Taiwan and Florida as well as with the U.S.

MOFA added that after 30 years of friendship with Florida, the country feels deeply for the victims of disasters that came with Hurricane Ian. Therefore, it immediately extended a helping hand in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help, Taiwan is Helping.”
Florida
Hurricane Ian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gifts German parliamentarian Formosan black bear thermo symbolizing friendship
Taiwan gifts German parliamentarian Formosan black bear thermo symbolizing friendship
2022/10/05 11:52
Taiwan reports 5,000 passport applications per day ahead of border reopening
Taiwan reports 5,000 passport applications per day ahead of border reopening
2022/10/04 17:09
Palau president to attend Taiwan’s National Day celebrations
Palau president to attend Taiwan’s National Day celebrations
2022/10/04 14:05
German parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
German parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
2022/10/02 10:04
Taiwan calls on nationals with Russian passports to consider leaving Russia
Taiwan calls on nationals with Russian passports to consider leaving Russia
2022/09/29 17:06