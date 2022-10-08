Taiwan donates US$300,000 to help Florida rebuild after Hurricane Ian

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 6) made a US$300,000 donation to Florida after the U.S. state suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Ian.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote that the Taiwan government decided to make the donation in light of the severe floods that destroyed houses, roads, and bridges and killed over 100 people.

The donation was announced and made by Chi Chin-yao (紀欽耀), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, on behalf of Taiwan, and accepted by Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez. The funds were deposited into the Florida Disaster Fund account, which the state had opened.

Nunez was cited as thanking the Taiwan government and people for their kindness. She highlighted the partnership shared between Taiwan and Florida as well as with the U.S.

MOFA added that after 30 years of friendship with Florida, the country feels deeply for the victims of disasters that came with Hurricane Ian. Therefore, it immediately extended a helping hand in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help, Taiwan is Helping.”