Taiwan adds 44,467 local COVID cases, 76 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 44,467 local COVID cases on Saturday (Oct. 8), 67 imported cases, and 76 deaths.

The number of local cases slightly increased by 2.7% compared to the same period last week. No daily press briefings were held on Saturday.

The center yesterday reported a case of the longest interval between initial exposure and developing MIS-C recorded in the country. An 11-year-old boy was diagnosed with MIS-C 125 days after his COVID-19 infection, during which he had his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in July.

Local cases

Local cases included 20,589 males and 23,868 females, with the genders of 10 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 8,826 cases, followed by 5,375 in Taichung City, 4,879 in Taipei City, 4,630 in Taoyuan City, 4,520 in Kaohsiung City, 3,231 in Tainan City, 2,303 in Changhua County, 1,223 in Pingtung County, 1,180 in Hsinchu County, 1,155 in Miaoli County, 1,107 Yunlin County, 1,082 in Yilan County, 960 in Hsinchu City, 834 in Keelung City, 765 in Chiayi County, 715 in Nantou County, 651 in Hualien County, 459 in Chiayi City, 295 in Taitung County, 148 in Penghu County, 109 in Kinmen County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 76 deaths announced on Saturday included 39 males and 37 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 71 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 50 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from Aug. 29 to Oct. 5.

A woman with nervous system disorder in her 40s was the youngest death recorded Saturday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Imported cases

The 67 imported cases included 28 males and 39 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,826,989 cases, of which 6,791,619 were local and 35,316 were imported. So far, 11,465 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.