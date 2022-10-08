Alexa
First six-star hotel in east Taiwan set to debut at year-end, is now hiring

After five years of delays, Le Meridien Hualien Resort is set to receive guests by end of year

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/08 16:29
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first six-star hotel in eastern Taiwan, Le Meridien Hualien Resort, is set to launch by the end of the year and is now hiring to gear up for international tourists after a full border reopening.

The hotel in Hualien City started construction in 2017 and was initially slated to open in late 2018. However, the launch has been delayed three times for various reasons, including its cautious impact assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak on the travel and tourism sector.

It will be the design-focused international hotel brand's second hotel in Taiwan after its debut. The hotel page can be found on the Marriott website.

Aside from 260 guest rooms, the building will be equipped with a shopping mall, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, an indoor hot spring facility, a spa center, some entertainment facilities, restaurants, wedding and banquet venues, and a massive parking space.

Media reported the hotel is posting wanted ads at the 104 job search network for a wide range of positions, including front desk operators, guest service agents, housekeepers, chefs, fitness coach, pool guard, security, and some management positions.

The hotel is said to be undergoing the final touches in some of its public areas and is expected to open by the end of the year. The upscale hotel is conveniently located just 600 meters away from Dongdamen Tourist Night Market and large parks are within walking distance.

(Google Map image)
Le Méridien
Hualien
hotel

