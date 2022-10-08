Alexa
Elon Musk's final solution to Taiwan problem is to make it Chinese

The richest man in the world has been called 'pro-China' and ignorant for his comments

  309
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/10/08 11:42
Elon Musk in Germany, March 2022.  (Reuters photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Elon Musk has come up with a Taiwan “solution” that would see the nation become a “special administrative zone” of China — an idea that has predictably angered Taiwanese and much of the rest of the world.

In a Friday (Oct. 7) interview with the Financial Times titled “Elon Musk: ‘Aren’t you entertained?'” the world’s richest man, worth an estimated US$232 billion, admitted to being a fan of China. Partly, of course, this would be due to his reliance on the Shanghai factory that is responsible for 30-50% of Tesla’s production.

According to the Financial Times, Musk believes conflict over Taiwan is inevitable and it would cause Apple huge problems, in particular. He added the global economy would probably take a 30% hit.

“My recommendation … would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable,” Musk was quoted as saying. “Probably won’t make everyone happy. And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that’s more lenient than Hong Kong.”

Referred to as Ma Si-ke (馬斯克) in Taiwan’s traditional Chinese, Musk was roundly criticized by netizens, according to a report carried by Yahoo News Taiwan. “Hasn’t Musk always been pro-China?” was one response.

Another was: “Musk is a horse who doesn’t even know his own face.”

Elsewhere, on Twitter, which Musk is once again supposed to be buying, commentary was equally dismissive:
