Park in south Taiwan wins another world architecture award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Pingtung County township playground has bagged two gold medals in an international design competition three months after its launch.

The township has been a commercial port since the 17th century and is today popular for its massive seafood market. It has a vibrant fishery and aquaculture businesses, and is the port for the major ferry terminal to the coral island of Xiaoliuqiu.

Surrounded by big trees, the design of the playful urban oasis for children incorporates features, such as fishing boats, black tuna, and ocean currents. Highlights of the park include an 11-meter-high "Ocean Reflux Challenges Devil's Tower" with three giant tube slides and a variety of facilities designed to entertain a wide range of age groups.

There is also an interactive water playing area, acoustoc-optic swings, and a workout area for adults in the park, catering to the needs of all ages.

The playground won awards in two categories — parks and open space landscape, and playspace —under the TITAN Property Awards program. Over 65,000 projects from 108 countries around the world were vying for the honor this year, according to the local government.

Last month, the park clinched two silver medals from the MUSE Design Awards.



(Pintung County Government photo)



Night view of the park. (Pintung County Government photo)



(Pintung County Government photo)