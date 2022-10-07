Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/07 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
x-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)