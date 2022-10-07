American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)