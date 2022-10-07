NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 7 4 2 1 9 23 18 4-0-0 0-2-1 2-1-1 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11 3-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 15 11 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 25 28 1-1-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9 1-0-1 2-1-0 1-1-0 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9 2-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 13 14 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 1-2-0 1-0-1 2-1-0 Florida 5 2 3 0 4 12 18 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16 1-1-1 0-3-0 0-2-1 Montreal 7 0 6 1 1 16 28 0-5-0 0-1-1 0-4-1 Tampa Bay 4 0 4 0 0 4 17 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 22 11 2-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 21 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 3-0-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13 3-0-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 20 17 3-0-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13 2-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18 2-1-0 1-1-1 2-1-1 Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 22 20 2-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 15 19 1-2-0 1-1-1 2-3-1 Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 Vancouver 6 1 3 2 4 12 26 1-0-2 0-3-0 1-3-2 Chicago 5 1 4 0 2 6 16 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19 0-2-0 0-2-1 0-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Columbus 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled