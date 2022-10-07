All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|9
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|14
|11
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|28
|Boston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|9
|Florida
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|18
|Detroit
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|15
|Montreal
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|16
|28
|Tampa Bay
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|17
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|18
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|24
|11
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|11
|Washington
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|13
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|14
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|22
|11
|St. Louis
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|23
|21
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|13
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|18
|Dallas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Chicago
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|6
|16
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|7
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|Anaheim
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|15
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|16
|13
|Edmonton
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Vegas
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|22
|20
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|19
|Vancouver
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|12
|26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3
Vegas 6, Los Angeles 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2
Columbus 7, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 4, Chicago 1
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled