Friday At Ostravar Arena Ostrava, Czech Republic Purse: €611,210 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Friday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (4), Germany, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.