Taiwan economics minister heads to US for first tech and investment meet

Minister Wang will visit semiconductor companies in Silicon Valley

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/07 20:48
File photo of Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. 

File photo of Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) will leave for the United States Sunday (Oct. 9) to take part in the first in-person U.S.-Taiwan Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework (TTIC) meeting.

During her Oct. 9-16 stay, her delegation will also meet entrepreneurs and business associations to discuss the security of supply chains, CNA reported Friday (Oct. 7). Visits to semiconductor companies in California’s Silicon Valley were also included on Wang’s agenda.

The U.S. side was mostly interested in explaining the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. Washington wanted to boost the nation’s domestic semiconductor sector in order to reduce its reliance on foreign supply chains.

Wang wanted to promote closer contacts between the two countries, especially now that Taiwan was ending mandatory COVID-19 quarantines and other travel restrictions from Oct. 13. She will also visit a “Taiwan Image” exhibition in Washington which will showcase the country’s talents in creativity from 5G to food, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.
TTIC
Wang Mei-hua
MOEA
Taiwan-US cooperation
CHIPS and Science Act
semiconductors
supply chains

