National Taiwan University elects Chen Wen-chang as its next president

College of Engineering dean has been effective in recruiting sponsorships for projects

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/07 19:43
National Taiwan University has selected Chen Wen-chang as its next president. (NTU, College of Engineering photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) on Friday (Oct. 7) elected Chen Wen-chang (陳文章), the dean of its College of Engineering, as its new president.

Last year, the incumbent president, Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔), announced he would not be seeking a second term due to age reasons. When the former Kuomintang (KMT) government minister was elected in 2018, allegations of conflict of interest caused a postponement of his inauguration until early 2019.

Six candidates were vying to start the next term as president of the country’s most prestigious university on Jan. 7, 2023. A first round of voting by 21 selection committee members Friday decided on the two finalists, the Liberty Times reported. During a second round, Chen received majority support.

While at the College of Engineering, the next president was successful in recruiting sponsorships for the department, for a research center, and for three dormitories, CNA reported. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester, New York.
