Taiwan sees end to 26 months of export growth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports recorded a stronger-than-expected 5.3% year-on-year decline in September to end 26 months of continuous increases, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (Oct. 7).

Exports for the month totaled $37.53 billion (NT$1.18 trillion), while imports fell by 2.4% from September 2021 to $32.51 billion. The new data still left Taiwan with a favorable trade balance of $5.02 billion.

For the period from January to September 2022, Taiwan’s exports totaled $367.76 billion, still a rise of 13.5% compared to the same period in 2021, CNA reported.