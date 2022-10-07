Sing Tao News Corporation "Leader of the Year 2021" Awards Presentation Ceremony

Category

Winner

Presenter



Commerce & Industry/ Finance

Ms Nisa Leung*

Managing Partner

Qiming Venture Partners

*Mrs Sophie Leung as representative to receive the Award

The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po

Financial Secretary

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Community/ Public Affairs/ Environment & Conservation

Playright Children's Play Association*

*Ms Anita Ma, Chairperson of Executive Committee as representative to receive the Award

Mr Rimsky Yuen

Chairman of the Panel of Judges

Leader of the Year 2021



Education/ Professions/ Technology & Innovation

Professor Jiaya Jia

Founder and Chairman

SmartMore Corporation Limited



Dr Xiaoyong Shen*

Co-Founder and CEO

SmartMore Corporation Limited

*Mr Oscar Hui as representative of Dr Xiaoyong Shen to receive the Award

Mr Paul Lam Ting-kwok

Secretary for Justice

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Sports/ Culture/ Performing Arts

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Hong Kong, China Athletes

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Hong Kong, China Athletes

The Honourable John KC Lee

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

People's Republic of China

