Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Oyster bed march in western Taiwan

By Taiwan Panorama, Agencies
2022/10/08 09:22
(Taiwan Panorama Magazine photo)

(Taiwan Panorama Magazine photo)

Looking down from the sky on the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshi Township, one sees a multitude of oyster cages floating on the water, part of the oyster farms that are a common sight on Taiwan’s west coast.

At low tide, oyster farmers set out on their flat-bottomed boats, weaving between the oyster cages to collect string after string of big, juicy oysters. After that, ladies congregate in courtyards of traditional sanheyuan, chatting as they deftly cut open the oyster shells, the women’s hands worn and scarred from years of work.

Passing through Fangyuan in Changhua County, one can see old farmers still using ox carts to tend their oyster beds in the traditional way. Under the golden twilight of dusk, the oxen pulling their carts and drivers make their lonely way through the vast intertidal zone as they head home in a scene that is destined to become history in just a few years.

:Links:蚵田2-1.jpg
Passing through Fangyuan in Changhua County, one can see old farmers still using ox carts to tend their oyster beds in the traditional way. (Taiwan Panorama photo)

:Links:蚵田3-5.jpg

These local women are all old hands at shucking oysters. (Wanggong, Changhua County)

:Links:蚵田3-1.jpg
Just as grain farmers must check their fields, so too do oyster farmers need to patrol their oyster beds. (Fangyuan, Changhua County)

:Links:蚵田4-2.jpg
The shucked oysters are put in brine to preserve their flavor. (Dongshi, Chiayi County)

:Links:蚵田5-1.jpg
Their day’s work done, oxen and drivers head home as the sun sets behind them. (Fangyuan, Changhua County)

Taiwan Panorama Magazine was founded in 1976. It is published monthly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinese, English and Japanese. Our mission is to showcase Taiwan’s social, economic and political life, tourism, and ongoing cultural evolution with insightful writing and vibrant photographs. Today, Taiwan Panorama is available in over 100 countries worldwide in print, digitally and online.