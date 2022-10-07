Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan ends mandatory quarantine for visitors from overseas on Oct. 13, ads promoting tourism destinations in the country have appeared on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains, reports said Friday (Oct. 6).

The Tourism Bureau posters covering the floors and walls of the trains show scenes including Yehliu Geopark on Taiwan’s north coast, the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper, Kaohsiung Music Center, and the Alishan mountain railway, CNA reported.

The campaign has the motto “Hello Taiwan, See You Soon” used in earlier bus ads. While it was planned two years ago, but then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MRT campaign will last from Oct. 1 to Nov. 11, the Tourism Bureau said.

During 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, Taiwan welcomed 11 million visitors, including 460,635 from Singapore.