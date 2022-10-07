Phoenix’s strong semiconductor history helped it land TSMC fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) US$12 billion (NT$380 billion) chip fab being built in Arizona comes amid Washington’s push to have more chip manufacturing done domestically.

TSMC first announced the Phoenix project in May 2020, while construction on the facility started in the northern suburbs last year, according to the Financial Times. Part of the reason Phoenix was able to land the TSMC investment can be attributed to business-friendly taxes, a skilled workforce, and support programs already in place for foreign companies, the report said.

According to Rick Cassidy, chief executive of TSMC Arizona, before the Taiwanese chipmaker selected Phoenix, they had to consider several things such as costs, a trained workforce, and a reliable supply chain. He added that since chipmaking requires an extensive network of suppliers, TSMC is more favorable toward locations with a developed semiconductor industry.

The city’s history as a semiconductor hub for American companies like Motorola and Intel made it a natural choice, in addition to its supply of semiconductor specialists from nearby Arizona State University (ASU), the Financial Times said.

Arizona and Phoenix officials made landing the TSMC investment a top priority. In November 2019, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Christine Mackay, the city’s community and economic development director, ASU representatives, local utilities, and Arizona-based engineers were part of a delegation that visited Taipei.

The state and city also promised to continue to support TSMC after it began construction, providing expat workers with Mandarin-language resources and connecting Taiwanese families to local school districts, Mackay told the Financial Times.

Mackay told the outlet that at least 40 suppliers have opened up shop in Phoenix since TSMC’s announcement, the report noted, while in June the Bank of Taiwan said it would be opening a branch in Phoenix to serve Taiwan companies.

TSMC has previously said the Phoenix fab will be ready for commercial production by 2024 and will manufacture 5 nm chips. The plant is expected to have a monthly capacity of 20,000 12-inch wafers.