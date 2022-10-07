45% of Taiwanese workers living paycheck to paycheck as inflation heats up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey released on Friday (Oct. 7) shows that 45.8% of Taiwanese workers are living paycheck to paycheck as daily life gets more expensive.

A day earlier, the country's statistics bureau published a key inflation report. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September soared 2.75% year-on-year following two months of creeping inflation in August and July. The CPI was up 3.06% for the first nine months of the year and strayed from what is considered the acceptable level of 2%.

The latest survey issued by yes123 job search network shows that 45.8% of correspondents, or an estimated 4.2 million workers, are having a harder time making ends meet. Among them, 26.3% use debt to make ends meet.

Those not living paycheck to paycheck can save NT$8,782 (US$277) per month on average and among them, 36.6% can set aside NT$10,000 or more for savings.

Aside from inflation, the COVID pandemic has also left an impact on some workers. Up to 68.7% of survey correspondents said their wealth shrank due to the pandemic. To make ends meet and to feel financially secure, up to 90% of workers surveyed said they welcomed opportunities to make extra income, including taking on a side job.